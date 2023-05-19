Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 6,813 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,689,000 after buying an additional 1,421,614 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

