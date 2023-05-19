Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BCE by 581.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BCE by 281.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 487,286 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

