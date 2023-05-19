Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases New Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,170,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 61,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.25. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $98.88 and a 52 week high of $135.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

