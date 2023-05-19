Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of AECOM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

