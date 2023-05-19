Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) Insider Buys A$29,450.00 in Stock

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Jorss bought 190,000 shares of Ballymore Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,450.00 ($19,765.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ballymore Resources Limited operates as an exploration and development company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. It holds 100% interests in the Dittmer project that consists of two mining leases and three granted exploration permits covering an area of approximately 488 square kilometers located in central Queensland; the Ruddygore project, which covers an area of 558 square kilometers located adjacent to the regional center of Chillagoe in north Queensland; and the Mount Molloy project covering an area of approximately 78 square kilometers located in Hodgkinson province of north Queensland and is located south of the town of Mount Molloy.

