Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) Insider Buys A$29,450.00 in Stock

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Jorss bought 190,000 shares of Ballymore Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,450.00 ($19,765.10).
Ballymore Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Ballymore Resources
