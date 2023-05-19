Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE NVRO opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $977.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2,729.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 1,554.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 33.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 203.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 51,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

