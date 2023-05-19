William D. Mckendry Purchases 1,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) insider William D. Mckendry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,238.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 283,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 79.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 257.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

