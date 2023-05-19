Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 13,412 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $173.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $197.14. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,828,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.