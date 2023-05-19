Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.13.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.63.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.