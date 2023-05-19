Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dynatrace by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DT stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.80, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
