Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dynatrace by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.80, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

