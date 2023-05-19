Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,538 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,888.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $23.51 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

