William Douglas Toler Acquires 35,000 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,784,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,917.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 228,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after buying an additional 173,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,498,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,447,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 161,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,633,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 112,095 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

