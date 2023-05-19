Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 12,046 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.

CMU opened at $3.20 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

