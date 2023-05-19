Cassandra Hudson Sells 2,355 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cassandra Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $17.80 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
Analyst Ratings Changes
ESMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.