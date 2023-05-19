Cassandra Hudson Sells 2,355 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cassandra Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 3rd, Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $17.80 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 920.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

