John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 5,114 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NuScale Power Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of SMR stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. Equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NuScale Power
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuScale Power (SMR)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.