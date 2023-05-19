John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 5,114 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SMR stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. Equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 93,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 13,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

