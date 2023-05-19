Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,242 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,677,000 after acquiring an additional 72,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 54,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

