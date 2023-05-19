iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5,149.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $57.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

