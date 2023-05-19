Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after buying an additional 936,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 523,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 880,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NKTX stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

