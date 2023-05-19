Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $54,000 in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 177,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STSA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

STSA opened at $1.07 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

