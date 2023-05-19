Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 713,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $220,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,644,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,864.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,128 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.11 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.