Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

