Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.3 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,125 shares of company stock worth $1,351,210 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

