Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $899,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $91.08 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

