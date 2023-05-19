Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Shares of LEN opened at $115.80 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.