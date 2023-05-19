Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $578,000 in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 238,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 901,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

