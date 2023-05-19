D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

