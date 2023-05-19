Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,883.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,645.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,095.11. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,710 shares of company stock worth $83,459,468. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

