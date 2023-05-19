Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 1,452 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

