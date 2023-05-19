Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,262 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 90.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.