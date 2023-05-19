Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $578,000 in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 238,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

