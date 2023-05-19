fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. 2,728,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,714,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

fuboTV Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.37 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a negative return on equity of 94.34%. Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 72.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in fuboTV by 377.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

