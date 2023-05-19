Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 862,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 236,586 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 437,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.