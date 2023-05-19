Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

NYSE CCL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

