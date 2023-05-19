Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTRA. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.19.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

