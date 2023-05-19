Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $77,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $27.03 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Featured Articles

