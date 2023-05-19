Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 875.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $81.54 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

