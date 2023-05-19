Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $136,050.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

