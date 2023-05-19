Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $622,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Under Armour by 75.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 56.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Up 2.7 %

UAA opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.