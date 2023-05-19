Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $635,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $399.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

