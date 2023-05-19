Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 72 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 522,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 478,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TYL opened at $399.77 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.