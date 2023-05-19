Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,649. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

