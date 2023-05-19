Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,778,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $52,986,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,649. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.