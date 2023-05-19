Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,778,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $52,986,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.
HOOD stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
