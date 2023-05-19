Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 354.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.5 %

MRVI opened at $12.75 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.