iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $38.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

