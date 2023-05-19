Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $795,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Shares of CG stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

