Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Further Reading

