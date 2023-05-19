Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

