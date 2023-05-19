Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $790,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO opened at $170.40 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

