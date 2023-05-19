Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 463 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

