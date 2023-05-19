Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 565.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,825 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 54.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 529,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 220,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,188,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,110,506 shares in the company, valued at $887,348,935.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock worth $635,919,313 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playtika Trading Up 1.8 %

PLTK stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

